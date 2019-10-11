Senior CISF commandment arrested for planting drugs in IAS officer's car

A senior commandant of the CISF was arrested in Delhi for planting drugs (550 grams of charas ) in the car of an IAS officer’s husband after she reproved him for harassing her. Ranjan Pratap Singh was posted as a Director in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)’s Bureau of Security.

Ranjan Pratap Singh, the harasser had first met the IAS officer while they were preparing for the civil services examination around 20 years ago. In 2000, both again happened to meet each other at a four-month foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Uttarakhand.

The police also added, “Singh told police that he was in a one-sided love affair with the IAS officer and was not happy since she got married to another man. He was in constant touch with her but recently, she reprimanded him for making repeated calls to her. He decided to take revenge and bought charas from his childhood friend around six months ago,”.

According to sources, Singh planned and executed the act in order to get revenge from the IAS officer’s husband by having him arrested on charges of possessing narcotics. The husband is a consultant with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Singh, along with a lawyer-friend, Neeraj Chauhan (40) bought the charas from Aligarh and planted it in the IAS officer’s husband’s car when it was parked outside his house in Pragati Vihar hostel on October 4. The duo then allegedly borrowed the mobile phone of a fruit vendor Wednesday to report a “suspicious car” to the CISF.

However, the plan went awry when the IAS officer’s husband claimed the drugs to be planted. On searching the car, police found three packets of narcotics at different locations, which also raised eyebrows as did the phone call tip-off directly to a CISF officer instead of the control room.

DCP (south) Atul Thakur said, “Singh and Chauhan were arrested after we first recovered a car that belongs to the husband of a bureaucrat. We later registered an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and during investigation, found that they had planted 550 grams of charas after procuring it from Aligarh. We have strong technical evidence against them and further investigations are on.”