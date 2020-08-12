Senior Aligarh cops thrashed me without reason, alleges BJP MLA; cops have a counter argument

Lucknow: In a shocking incident on Wednesday, a legislator from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was allegedly thrashed by cops inside a police station in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. Politicians say that this is the first such incident in the State where a legislator was beaten up by the police.

Rajkumar Sahyogi, the MLA, had reportedly approached the local police station to intervene in a case against one of his party colleagues. The altercation between him and the cops escalated in physical violence.

Sahyogi, who called local media persons to the police station to explain his plight, claimed, “Three senior inspectors beat me for no reason. I had gone there in connection with a case against my colleague.”

The cops however said that it was in fact Sahyogi who picked up fight with senior police officers, prompting them to give him equal measure.

It was unclear who started it first.

A huge crowd had gathered in the area and tensions ran high enough that that shops and establishments in the area shut their shutters.

Finally, Member of Parliament Satish Gautam (BJP) reached the police station to resolve the matter. His video asking the Superintendent of Police to quash the case against the BJP member then went viral.