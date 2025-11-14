'Send Gyanesh Kumar To Nepal, BJP Will Form...': Comedian Kunal Kamra On NDA's Landslide Victory In Bihar Assembly Election

Stand-Up Comedian Kunal Kamra | File Photo

On one hand, BJP workers, leaders and supporters are on cloud nine owing to the saffron party's performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, in which the party has emerged as the single largest party, according to the Election Commission's official trends. On the other hand, BJP critics are finding it difficult to believe the NDA's landslide victory and are raising questions about the election process while alleging "match-fixing."

Comedian Kunal Kamra, a vocal BJP critic, took a potshot at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Taking to X, Kamra wrote, "Send Gyanesh Kumar to Nepal, BJP will form a government there..."

Earlier in the day, in another post commenting on the Bihar Assembly election results, Kamra wrote, "Match Is Fixed. Switch The TV Off."

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who had campaigned in Bihar seeking votes for Mahagathbandhan candidates, alleged "conspiracy" and called the BJP a "deceit".

In a post on X, Akhilesh wrote, "The game that SIR played in Bihar will no longer be possible in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, UP and other places now because this electoral conspiracy has been exposed. From now on, we will not let them play this game. Like CCTV, our 'PPTV' meaning 'PDA Sentinel' will stay vigilant and thwart the BJP's intentions. BJP is not a party, it is deceit."