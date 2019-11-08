Sena's all options open statement is 'shocking': Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis today submitted his resignation to the Governor of Maharashtra and held a press conference to address the ongoing rift over the formation of the Maharashtra Government.

Fadnavis, who said that he has been asked by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stay in office as the acting Chief Minister said that he was grateful to the people of Maharashtra for having faith in and voting for the Mahayuti (which consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena, RPI and RSP).

The last 5 years, he said, had seen an increase in development, adding that he was grateful to the cabinet, people, the election commission and the electorates.

"The people's mandate support the BJP. We are the largest political party with 105 seats, and this means that the people of Maharashtra have completely trusted us," he said.

Fadnavis called Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's statement on on government formation "shocking".

"the people voted for mahayuti and now political parties are looking for their own interest. I want to reassure you that nothing was discussed regarding the post of a rotational Chief Minister. If Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Amit Shah in my absence then I dont know," he said.

"We are an alliance and we should have solved it in the first place. I have not received a single phone call from the Shiv Sena or any of its leaders," he added.