Sena more inclusive than BJP: Hussain Dalwai

Mumbai: Congress Rajya Sabha Parliamentarian and former minister of state Hussain Dalwai has written a letter to their party chief Sonia Gandhi, urging her to consider Congress-NCP extending support to the Shiv Sena to form an alternative government.

He stated, the ideologies of both the Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are different from each other, hence the Congress can extend support to Sena in order to topple BJPs’ government in the sate.

“The ideologies of both Sena and BJP are different. The Sena is more inclusive on its stance on various issues and wants to work for the betterment of Maharashtra. While the BJP wants to create a Hindu Rashtra ” stated Dalwai.

He stated, BJP is a dangerous outfit and their approach to politics is a severe threat to the democracy. Dalwai mentioned, BJP follows the doctrine of one nation, one leader, one party and one religion, hence it is timely to join hands with the Sena and stop the BJP.

“BJPs’ idea of nationalism is conceived back in 1925, their primary objective is to wipe out the opposition and minorities, while the Sena’s approach is way more liberal now,” added Dalwai.

He further stated, with the change in time, Sena has tried to change the image of their party. Especially after the entry of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, Sena is trying to flaunt a liberal outlook.

Dalwai also mentioned, the Sena has always extended support to Congress in the time of trials. Moreover, Congress Presidential candidates were always backed by Sena leaders.

“As BJP-Shiv Sena are struggling to come together to form government, a section of Congress supporters are of the opinion, the Congress-NCP should be open to the prospect of forming the government with Sena,” Dalwai said.

Dalwai also pointed out, the economy of the Maharashtra has declined after the BJP came to power in 2014. The ongoing economic slowdown also reflects on the mismanagement of the country.