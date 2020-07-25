'Selling Gujarat’s initiatives as your ideas...': Chief Minister Vijay Rupani hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a strong Twitter presence, and does not hesitate to utilise it to take a jibe at the ruling BJP, or to disseminate news and information. On Saturday, he shared a news article that spoke about the 'One District, One Product' scheme.
"This is a good idea. I had suggested it some time back. Its implementation will need a complete change of mindset," Gandhi tweeted. The news report shared by him said that the Himachal Pradesh Industries Department was conducting a survey to select one district and one product for the Centre's Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme.
And while Gandhi said that he had had a similar idea in the past, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was quick to school the Congress leader.
"Rahul ji, copying Gujarat’s initiatives and selling them as your ideas does not show your smartness," he tweeted in response.
"I don’t expect you to know details of anything, but your script-writers should know better! How about a ‘One defeat, One reinvention’ policy for you?" he added.
Thus far, Gandhi has not reacted to the allegation.
Rupani however is not the only BJP leader who has tweeted a rejoinder to the Congress leader on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal hit back at the party, reacting to Gandhi's allegation that the Railways was making profit through Shramik trains, alleging that only those who "looted" the country can call subsidy a profit.
"Only those who looted the country can describe subsidy as profit. The railways spent more money in running Shramik trains than it received from state governments. People are now asking what happened to Sonia ji's promise of paying for people's tickets," Goyal tweeted.
(With inputs from agencies)
