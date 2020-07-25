'Selling Gujarat’s initiatives as your ideas...': Chief Minister Vijay Rupani hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a strong Twitter presence, and does not hesitate to utilise it to take a jibe at the ruling BJP, or to disseminate news and information. On Saturday, he shared a news article that spoke about the 'One District, One Product' scheme.

"This is a good idea. I had suggested it some time back. Its implementation will need a complete change of mindset," Gandhi tweeted. The news report shared by him said that the Himachal Pradesh Industries Department was conducting a survey to select one district and one product for the Centre's Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme.

And while Gandhi said that he had had a similar idea in the past, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was quick to school the Congress leader.

"Rahul ji, copying Gujarat’s initiatives and selling them as your ideas does not show your smartness," he tweeted in response.

"I don’t expect you to know details of anything, but your script-writers should know better! How about a ‘One defeat, One reinvention’ policy for you?" he added.

Thus far, Gandhi has not reacted to the allegation.