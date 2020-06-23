Sellers to disclose 'country of origin' while registering new products with Government e-Marketplace

In an attempt to rein in the unbridled flow of Chinese products, the government on Tuesday made it mandatory for sellers joining the Government e-Marketplace, a special purpose vehicle under the Commerce Ministry, to disclose the "country of origin" while registering the new products with it.

The government and public sector offices are required to make all their procurements from GeM, hosted by the DGS&D (Director General of Supplies and Disposals).

Further, sellers, who had already uploaded their products before the introduction of this new feature, are being reminded regularly to update the "country of origin," with a warning that their products shall be removed from GeM if they fail to update the same.

GeM has taken this significant step to promote ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' the Commerce Ministry said.

GeM has also enabled a provision for indication of the percentage of local content in products. With the introduction of this new feature, the Country of Origin as well as the local content percentage are visible in the marketplace for all items. More importantly, the ‘Make in India’ filter has been enabled on the portal. Buyers can choose to buy only those products that meet the minimum 50% local content criteria.

Many products produced in India or imported from various countries depend heavily on Chinese components.