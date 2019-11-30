Seers, Hindutva leaders reject VHP celebration plan on Dec 6

Lucknow: Vishwa Hindu Parshad (VHP), the Hindutva outfit which had been at the forefront of Ram Temple movement for decades, seems to be isolated over “celebration” of 28th anniversary of Babri mosque demolition.

Big saints and Hindutva leaders have rejected VHP's plan to mark the day as “Shaurya Diwas” (day of valour) on December 6 as per the tradition of the last 27 years. They have also questioned the rationale behind such events when the Supreme Court verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi case has gone in favour of the Hindu community.

VHP's prime opponents include Mahant Nrityagopal Das, the head of the Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas (a trust formed by VHP in 1993 to oversee construction of the Ram temple) and Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the make-shift Ram Temple. The duo are the most revered Hindu leaders in Ayodhya.

“Holding events of “Shaurya or Kalank” on December 6 has no meaning since the Supreme Court has already delivered the verdict in favour of the Ram Temple. Instead, seers and devotees of lord Ram should light the temples and houses to give a message of communal harmony. Ayodhya is at peace now, entire country should be peaceful,” said Mahant Nrityagopal Das on Saturday responding to VHP's national unit call for celebration of “Shaurya Diwas” a day before.

Mahant Nrityagopal Das is the Peethadhishwar of Ayodhya's largest temple-the Maniram Das Ki Chavani and has been the leader of the temple movement.

Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of make shift Ram Temple in Ayodhya, said, “Mahant Nrityagopal Das' word is the final word in Ayodhya. No temple, mutt or groups in Ayodhya will go against him.”

About his own opinion, Acharya Das said, “I have had always opposed the Shaurya Diwas since beginning. Such events are just an annual reminder of the painful incident happened in 1992 and only hurt the feelings of other community. Why do we need that?”

The opinions of these saints has come after VHP's Ayodhya unit announcement on Thursday that Shaurya diwas has been replaced with “lighting of temples, mutts and houses” to spread the message of peace. However, on Friday, the national leaders of the organisation claimed that Shaurya Diwas continues to be on cards and it would be celebrated on Gita Jayanti, which falls on 8 December this year leading to a rift within the Hindutva groups.

The outfit claims that Shaurya Diwas is held across India, its leaders admit that Ayodhya is the only place where this event is visible to some extent. The day is marked by Sankalp sabha, prabhat pheri and protests. Muslim groups also mark this day as “black day” in assertion.

Sharad Sharma, VHP's Ayodhya leader reiterated,“There is no point celebrating Shaurya Diwas. Now, Mahant Nrityagopal Das has also endorsed our views. Ayodhya's message on this Dec 6 will be peace. National VHP leaders must give it a thought.”

When FPJ tried to clear the confusion from the National Spokesperson of VHP, Vinod Bansal, he texted, “I am in a meeting. Call you later.” His call was awaited till the time of going to press.