'Seems CPI(M) forced Naseeruddin Shah to record video': TMC Ballygunge candidate Babul Supriyo

Kolkata: A day after actor Naseeruddin Shah appealed to vote for CPI (M)'s Saira Shah Halim, singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo slammed Left Front and claimed that they had forced Shah to record the video.

“We all love & respect #NaseerUddinShah. An absolute Legend & now playing a doting Real-Life Uncle. Awwww!He has received both PadmaShree & PadmaBhushan but sadly he looks very gloomy in this video Seems @CPIM_WESTBENGAL forced him to record this but the video is so adorable,” wrote Babul on Twitter.

Naseeruddin Shah on Monday had released a video seeking vote for his niece Saira Shah Halim contesting for CPI (M) in the Ballygunge bypoll.

“People of Ballygunge are sensible and know who will and can work for them for which they should vote for the CPI (M) candidate in order to uplift the status of the place,” Shah was heard appealing in the video.

Shah also claimed that Saira had always helped the destitute.

“I am not associated with any political party. I am completely personally supporting Saira Shah Haleem for the proposed Ballygunge assembly by-election. Ever since she was born, she always was courageous, committed and helping the destitute,” further mentioned the Bollywood actor.

On Saturday, another Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Mithun Chakraborty had appealed to the people to vote for BJP’s Asansol Lok Sabha candidate Agnimitra Paul.

In a video released by Chakraborty, he claimed that Agnimitra is ‘daughter’ of Asansol and also that she will help to uplift the status of the people of Asansol.

Without naming actor and TMCs candidate Shatrughan Sinha, Chakraborty tried to say that Sinha is an ‘outsider’.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 10:13 PM IST