Seemapuri Protest: 11 accused sent to 14 days of Judicial Custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday sent eleven people to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Seemapuri area of North East Delhi on Friday.

During the course of proceedings, Nitya Rama Krishna who appeared for accused argued that three of them have serious injuries and there is no prima facie case against the accused.

She also said that "FIR does not disclose how this injury is inflicted upon the accused and police has just added IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) to curtail the life and the liberty of the accused". Arguing further that police has not placed any MLC record to support the nature of injuries as mentioned in the FIR.

Police said that the arrested persons were part of the unruly crowd and there was a serious threat to the peace and tranquillity. It also said that they damaged public property and pelted stones on the police following which police arrested them.