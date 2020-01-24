Seeking nod for statue, Guj BJP MLA threatens party, media

A BJP MLA from Waghodia in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Friday said he would slap the revenue department official who denies him permission to set up a 30-foot steel statue of Hanuman in a lake in his constituency.
Legislator Madhu Shrivastav said the file for approval for the statue was stuck at the revenue department under minister Kaushik Patel, and threatened to resign as MLA and from the BJP if he was not given permission soon.
Shrivastav, a six-time MLA and chairperson of state- run Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation, also misbehaved with journalists who went to speak to him while covering the issue.
"I have already spent Rs 3 crore on this project. The RCC work has started and order has been placed for a 30-foot steel Hanuman statue. However the file is pending with Kaushik Patel. I'm not being given permission despite making several representations," he said.
"I will resign as MLA and from the party if I am not given permission. Even if I'm denied approval, I will install the statue. I don't understand what is the problem of officials working under Patel. I guarantee you I will slap the official who will deny me permission," Shrivastav said.
Later during the day, Shrivastav abused some reporters covering the issue and tried to snatch the camera of one of the media teams.
While Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said the party will take action against the MLA for his behaviour, state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said it was not necessary all demands put forth should be accepted.
"There are guidelines for preservation of lakes, ponds and rivers. It is necessary the lake structure is not damaged.
The Revenue department is working on approval for Madhubhai's proposal," the deputy CM said.
"However, it is not possible for the government to accept all the demands, as we need to work as per rules and regulations" he added.