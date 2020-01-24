Seeking nod for statue, Guj BJP MLA threatens party, media

A BJP MLA from Waghodia in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Friday said he would slap the revenue department official who denies him permission to set up a 30-foot steel statue of Hanuman in a lake in his constituency.

Legislator Madhu Shrivastav said the file for approval for the statue was stuck at the revenue department under minister Kaushik Patel, and threatened to resign as MLA and from the BJP if he was not given permission soon.

Shrivastav, a six-time MLA and chairperson of state- run Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation, also misbehaved with journalists who went to speak to him while covering the issue.