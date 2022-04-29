Seeking bail for her son, woman made to massage cop at police station in Bihar

A video showing a police officer getting a massage by a woman at a police station in Saharsa, Bihar, went viral on social media.

An officer-in-charge of a police post in the Saharsa district of Bihar was suspended on the alleged charge of forcing a woman for his body massage.

After the video of this alleged incident went viral on social media and Saharsa Superintendent of Police took cognizance of the matter and suspended the alleged police officer with immediate effect.

The alleged officer, Shashi Bhushan Sinha was posted as Sub-Inspector and In-charge of Daghar police post under Nauhatta police station in the district.

As per the viral video, a woman came to Daghar police post and urged Sinha to release his son from the jail.

Sinha took advantage of her helplessness and asked her to do mustard oil massage on his body.

Sinha was talking to a lawyer and requesting him to arrange for the bail of the woman's son.

During his interaction with the lawyer, Sinha is heard saying that the woman is poor and cannot pay him money.

The alleged police officer also told the lawyer that he will pay him Rs 10,000, adding that he will send the two women before him with necessary documents for the bail of one of the women's son.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:44 AM IST