Seek Centre's help to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra, urges Devendra Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has asked the MVA government in Maharashtra to seek the assistance of the Centre to provide free COVID-19 vaccine in the state to the poor and the middle-class.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here on Thursday night, the former Chief Minister said the Shiv Sena-led government regularly complains about not getting enough funds from the Union government.

Asked about the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said the MVA government should seek the Centre's help to provide free doses to the poor and middle-class families in the state.