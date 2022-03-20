See Pics: School teacher in Coimbatore runs first Cactus museum in Tamil Nadu

A school teacher in Coimbatore runs the first Cactus museum in the Tamil Nadu, reported ANI

"I have been growing Cactus since 2006 to create awareness among people who think cactus resembles negativity. The Museum has over a thousand varieties of the plant" said the teacher Sheemalatha.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 06:15 PM IST