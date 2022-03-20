e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 06:15 PM IST

See Pics: School teacher in Coimbatore runs first Cactus museum in Tamil Nadu

"I have been growing Cactus since 2006 to create awareness among people who think cactus resembles negativity. " said the teacher Sheemalatha.
A school teacher in Coimbatore runs the first Cactus museum in the Tamil Nadu, reported ANI

"I have been growing Cactus since 2006 to create awareness among people who think cactus resembles negativity. The Museum has over a thousand varieties of the plant" said the teacher Sheemalatha.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 06:15 PM IST