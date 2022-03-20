See Pics: School teacher in Coimbatore runs first Cactus museum in Tamil Nadu

A school teacher in Coimbatore runs the first Cactus museum in the Tamil Nadu, reported ANI
"I have been growing Cactus since 2006 to create awareness among people who think cactus resembles negativity. The Museum has over a thousand varieties of the plant" said the teacher Sheemalatha.
ALSO READTamilnadu: 108-ft idol of Lord Hanuman third in series of 'Char Dham' to be installed in Rameshwaram...
Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 06:15 PM IST
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)