See Pics: Industrialist Rahul Bajaj cremated with full state honours in Pune

The last rites of former Bajaj Group chairman, Rahul Bajaj, were performed in Pune on Sunday with full state honours with representatives of India Inc, politicians and common people bidding a final adieu to the veteran industrialist.

Maharashtra | Last rites of Padma Bhushan-awardee industrialist Rahul Bajaj performed with full state honours in Pune



Rahul Bajaj passed away at the age of 83 yesterday pic.twitter.com/Nxy2sS3hjv — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

The last rites were performed by Rahul Bajaj's sons Rajeev and Sanjiv at the electric crematorium at Vaikunth Smashanbhoomi in Pune city.

Bajaj, the Chairman Emeritus of the Bajaj Group, breathed his last in a private hospital here on Saturday due to illness. He was 83.

Earlier, Bajaj's mortal remains were kept at his residence in Akurdi near Pune for the last 'darshan'.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray among others paid homage to the industrial tycoon.

Bajaj was the man behind the iconic 'Bajaj' brand that grew with the aspirations of the middle class in a pre-liberalised India.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Hamara Bajaj rides into sunset

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 06:40 PM IST