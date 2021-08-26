Sedition cases to settle scores disturbing: SC tells Chhattisgarh police

The Supreme Court on Thursday lashed out at the Chhattisgarh Police for siding with the ruling party to cook up a sedition case against a senior IPS officer as a “disturbing trend” that needs to be stopped. The court also granted the officer protection from arrest on the charges of sedition and having disproportionate assets.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant ordered the police not to arrest the suspended officer while expressing concern that filing of the sedition cases when the regimes change was a new disturbing trend. It also asked the officer to cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

“This is a very disturbing trend in the country and the police department is also responsible for this... When a political party is in power, police officials take side of the particular (ruling) party. Then when another party comes into power, the government initiates action against the police officials. This needs to be stopped,” the bench said.

It sought response of the Congress-led state government on the two separate petitions within four weeks. The police officer in question is Gurjinder Pal Singh, the 1994-batch IPS officer who had served as the IG of Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur during the earlier BJP rule. He was initially booked in the disproportionate assets case following raids at his premises by state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Another case of sedition was invoked against him later on the grounds of his alleged involvement in promoting enmity and hatching a conspiracy against government. According to the police, documents recovered during the ACB/EOW raids revealed that Singh was allegedly involved in promoting enmity and hatching a conspiracy against the established government and public representatives and was booked under sedition charges.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 11:32 PM IST