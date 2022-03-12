Security of people of Punjab is more important: CM-designate Bhagwant Mann on reports of withdrawing security of former ministers and MLAs

After security of 122 former legislators, minister and the VIPs, including state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife's security was withdrawn by Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said that the security of the people of Punjab is more important than the security of few people.

When asked about his decision, Mann said, "Police stations are lying vacant. We will take only police work from police force."

"I think the security of the people of Punjab is more important than the security of few people," the AAP leader added.

The former ministers included Manpreet Singh Badal and Pargat Singh, both of the Congress who have lost the election.

However, the list does not have names of former Chief Ministers -- Capt Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and state Congress chief Sidhu.

However, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur, who is an ex-legislator, are among those whose security cover was withdrawn.

Earlier in the day, Bhagwant staked claim to form government in the state after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit here.

After the meeting, Mann told reporters outside the Raj Bhawan that he handed over a letter of support of his party MLAs to the governor who accepted it.

"We staked claim to form the government and the governor sahib approved it," said Mann.

The 48-year-old Mann was elected the AAP Legislature Party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali on Friday.

Mann said the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 12:30 pm on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 07:26 PM IST