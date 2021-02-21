Security increased at all vital locations in Jammu and Kashmir after terror strike

Jammu and Kashmir Police had said the preliminary investigation on the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence indicates the involvement of two terrorists in the attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla on February 19 in which two policemen were killed. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local terrorist, and another as a foreign terrorist, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the terrorists In another encounter on February 19, three terror associates affiliated were also killed in the Budgam area of the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the same day, one police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and one another was injured in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.