Security forces recover 19 grenades from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): In a joint operation, Army and police have recovered 19 grenades in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday morning, likely averting a major attack on security forces, said an official statement.

Acting on a tip-off, the 16 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched the operation in the general area of Phagla and recovered the ammunition which was allegedly to target security forces at National Highway 144 A.