 Security Forces Destroy 2 Naxal Camps In Sukma-Dantewada
The special anti-Naxal operation which was conducted by the joint team of DRG Sukma, STF, 201 Corps Cobra and DRG Dantewada lasted for 48 hours.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
Sukma: Joint security forces team destroyed two naxal camps, diffused four IEDs’ during a combing operation launched in the jungles of Sukma-Dantewada on Monday.

After the security forces team received concrete intel input about the presence of armed Naxals of Kerlapal Area Committee and Platoon No. 24 & 26 of Darbha Division in the forest-hills of Gogunda, Simel, Toyapara, Gattapad, Tummapad, Chikpalli, Upampalli, Bagdeguda, Nagaram, Nendum, Garum and Khunduspara in the border areas of District Sukma and Dantewada, the raids were carried out in the hills of Gogunda, Simel and Toyapara, which are considered to be the safest areas for Naxalites, Sukma police said.

The special anti-Naxal operation which was conducted by the joint team of DRG Sukma, STF, 201 Corps Cobra and DRG Dantewada lasted for 48 hours in the hills of the most naxal affected areas of Sukma-Dantewada borders.

However, during the operation, police busted two naxal camps having a holding capacity of 80-100 naxals and diffused four highly explosive IEDs at the spot, the official said. Security force team also recovered a huge number of daily usable items from the camps.

Meanwhile, during the combing operation, the security forces also fired upon in the jungles by the Maoist armed guerrillas, on retaliation from the joint police party, the attackers armed naxals escaped into the jungle, the police said

