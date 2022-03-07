e-Paper Get App
India

Updated on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

Security forces attacked in Jammu and Kashmir, one killed

FPJ Bureau
Representative Image | PTI

A civilian was killed while 24 others, including a policeman, were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the Hari Singh High Street locality of the city here on Sunday, police said.

The Hari Singh High Street area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the official said

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
