Security agencies to cast 360-degree net around terrorists: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File pic

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the security agencies have decided to wipe out militancy from the Jammu region by casting a 360-degree net around militants and the eco-system of terrorism.

Addressing a media conference here before ending his daylong visit, Shah also said that the probe into the killings in Dhangri village in Rajouri district has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"In three months from now, the security grid across Jammu region will be strengthened further," he said.

On his visit to meet the families of Dhangri village victims, Shah said that he was supposed to visit the village and meet the families whose loved ones were killed on January 1 and 2, but bad weather prevented him from going there.

Giving details about the Centre's decision to hand over the Dhangri killings case to the NIA, the Home Minister said, "Jammu police will work jointly with the NIA and bring the culprits to justice.

"The NIA will also probe all the militancy-related incidents that took place in the region in the past one-and-a-half years. Security agencies in Jammu are alert and committed to wipe out terror, its ecosystem, the over ground workers' (OGWs) network and zero in on those who are providing logistic support to terrorists."

Two unidentified militants had on January 1 evening attacked four houses in Upper Dangri village, killing four people, including a father-son duo, and injuring six others.

Asked whether he would stay in Jammu to meet the families of Rajouri attack victims, Shah said, "There is a bad weather advisory for the next three days. I will come again and surely meet the families of Rajouri attack victims. Today I spoke to the family members of the victims over phone and assured them all support. I am glad that despite losing their dear ones, they are ready to fight terror with full vigour."

Asked about strengthening the village defence committees (VDCs) in Rajouri in the wake of recent attack, Shah said, "The decision to strengthen VDCs was taken in August last year. This need not be linked to the Rajouri incident."

On terrorists targeting members of the minority community, Shah said, "Security forces are giving a befitting reply to the terrorists. The J&K L-G has taken a series of steps to protect the minority members as he has the powers to do so. If we go by the figures, minority killings are far less compared to previous years".A

Talking about the overall security situation in J&K, he said the issues need to be seen right from the day when terrorism was born, asserting that the situation at present is much better than what it was before the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha co-chaired the security review meeting with Shah. All the top officers of the civil administration, police, paramilitary forces, central intelligence agencies and the army attended the meeting.

