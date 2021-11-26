'Securing justice is not alone the responsibility of Judiciary': CJI NV Ramana at Constitution Day celebration

The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana while speaking at a function organized in celebration of Constitution Day, said that the intention behind judicial interventions is to nudge the executive and not to usurp its role.

"The Laxman Rekha drawn by the Constitution is sacrosanct. But, there are times when Courts are compelled to pay attention to unresolved grievances, in the interest of justice. The intention behind such limited judicial interventions is to nudge the executive, and not to usurp its role", the CJI said.

The function was hosted by government officials in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, and other judges of the Supreme Court.

After speaking about the constitutional scheme of roles assigned to the three different organs of the State - Executive, Judiciary and Legislature, the CJI said that all these organs are repositories of Constitutional Trust.

"The general perception is that securing justice is the responsibility of the Judiciary alone. This is not correct. On the contrary, it is all the three organs of the State which are responsible for upholding this commitment to secure justice. All three organs are repositories of Constitutional trust. While the judiciary is the 'guardian of the Constitution', its role and scope of action are ultimately limited by the very nature of the judicial process," CJI added.

In his speech, the CJI also spoke about the need for improving the judicial infrastructure, especially of the lower courts.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 08:50 PM IST