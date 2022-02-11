Section 144 imposed in Mysore city until 10 PM today; check here

Section 144 imposed in Mysore city until 10 PM today

The official document issued by the Police Commissioner, loosely translated from Kannada, read, "With the intention of maintaining peace and order in Mysore city, it is necessary to implement the CRPC Section 144 as a precautionary measure."

Dr Chandrappa IPS, Commissioner of Police, Mysore City was quoted in the copy, " I prohibit all kinds of protests in the city of Mysore from 6am to 10pm on the date 11/02/2022, with due caution. Any organization or group that violates by protesting or conducting gathering would be considered an illegal activity and lead to legal action in the matter."

Check the complete document, right here:

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:57 AM IST