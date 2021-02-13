Second round of Covid-19 vaccination drive begins in India

The process to give second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine began in India on Saturday as the first batch of those who received the jab on January 16 get their booster shot today.

While the second shot is taken after 28 days, experts have said recipients have a window of two weeks. This means that the doses will need to be taken 4-6 weeks after the first were administered.

Recipients are getting automated SMS messages and even phone calls to remind them of their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

As many as 1,91,181 healthcare workers had received Covid-19 jab on January 16 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first phase of the world's largest vaccination drive. India is using two vaccines - Covishield developed by Oxford/Astrazeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin developmed by Bharat Biotech which is yet to release its second phase trial data.