Second part of budget session likely to see opening fireworks as opposition eyes to target VP Dhankhar

The month-long second part of the budget session of Parliament beginning on Monday may witness the Opposition's fireworks against Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He will also pursue the privilege motions against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition leaders that he followed up during the recess for their untoward actions in the first part of the budget session.

Dhankhar will also pursue his stinkers at Rahul Gandhi, wanting the ruling BJP to follow up in the Lok Sabha his contention that Rahul's comments on Parliament in forign soil cannot be ignore.

Dhankar's statement against Jairam Ramesh

Reacting sharply to his criticism by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday, he said: "There is full freedom of expression in India and no democracy in the world can rival that."

The privilege committee notice against Rahul is also likely to come up on the opening day of the second part of the budget session on Monday, which can also trigger fireworks from the Congress.