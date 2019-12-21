Second directive to TV channels

New Delhi: In a second advisory to the TV news channels in less than 10 days, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday asked them to refrain from broadcasting contents which are "likely to instigate violence or which promotes anti-national attitude."

The last advisory was issued on December 11 when the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha after which protests had broken out in several parts of the country. Unlike it, the new advisory asks for "strict compliance."

The latest communication to the TV news channels reads: "It is observed that notwithstanding the above advisory, some TV channels are telecasting content which does not appear to be in the spirit of the Programme Codes specified therein. It is accordingly reiterated that all TV channels may absgtain from showing any content which is likely to instigate violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes."

The advisory also asked them not to show content that contains anything which may affect the integrity of the nation, malign or slander any individual in person or certain groups, segments of social, public and moral life of the country.