‘Second COVID-19 wave testing our patience, capacity to bear pain’: PM Modi during Maan Ki Baat

During the 76th episode of the 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, the Prime Minister lauded the health workers and doctors for fighting a major battle against the infection. "I am speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling 1st wave, the nation's morale was high, it was confident but this storm (2nd wave) has shaken the nation," PM Modi said.