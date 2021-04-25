‘Second COVID-19 wave testing our patience, capacity to bear pain’: PM Modi during Maan Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, said that the second wave of COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear the pain.
He said that after successfully tackling the first wave, India's morale was high but the second wave of COVID-19 has shaken the nation.
During the 76th episode of the 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, the Prime Minister lauded the health workers and doctors for fighting a major battle against the infection. "I am speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling 1st wave, the nation's morale was high, it was confident but this storm (2nd wave) has shaken the nation," PM Modi said.
"To tackle this wave of COVID, I have held meetings with experts from many fields like pharma industry, oxygen production etc," he said.
"Our health workers and doctors are currently fighting a major battle against COVID-19. In the past year, they have had several kinds of experiences about the pandemic," he added.
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.
