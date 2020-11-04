Second batch of three new Rafale jets to arrive today

The second batch of the Indian Air Force’s three Rafale fighter jets will arrive by Wednesday evening.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the three Rafale fighter jets will arrive at the Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat directly from France on Wednesday. The aircraft are set to take off from France on Wednesday morning and would arrive in India in the evening itself, government sources told news agency ANI.

The first batch of five Rafales flew into India on July 28 and was officially inducted on September 10 by the Narendra Modi government. With the induction of these aircraft, the IAF would have eight fighter aircraft which will be operationalised within a few days.