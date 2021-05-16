Second batch of 60,000 Sputnik V vaccine reaches Hyderabad

Hyderabad

As many as 60,000 doses of the second batch of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V on Sunday landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Sunday.

“Pleased to share that the consignment that arrived today in Hyderabad contains 60,000 doses of the second dose component of the #SputnikV vaccine. Samples from the consignment will be sent for release to the Central Drugs Laboratory,” the drug maker tweeted.

“Given the recent launch of the Russian vaccine in the Indian vaccination campaign, this second delivery has become very timely. The efficacy of the #SputnikV is well-known in the world,” Nikol­ay Kudashev Russian Amba­ssador to India tweeted.