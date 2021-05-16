Second batch of 60,000 Sputnik V vaccine reaches Hyderabad

Hyderabad
As many as 60,000 doses of the second batch of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V on Sunday landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Sunday.
“Pleased to share that the consignment that arrived today in Hyderabad contains 60,000 doses of the second dose component of the #SputnikV vaccine. Samples from the consignment will be sent for release to the Central Drugs Laboratory,” the drug maker tweeted.
“Given the recent launch of the Russian vaccine in the Indian vaccination campaign, this second delivery has become very timely. The efficacy of the #SputnikV is well-known in the world,” Nikolay Kudashev Russian Ambassador to India tweeted.
Over 20 cr doses given to states for free: Centre
New Delhi: Over 20 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs for free by the Centre so far and over 1.84 crore doses are still available with them to administer to people, an official statement said on Sunday. As per the Health and Family Welfare Ministry statement, the states/UTs will get about 51 lakh doses in next three days as vaccination forms an integral component of the comprehensive strategy of the government for containment and management of the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and Covid Appropriate Behaviour).
