SEC denies permission to SII for administration of booster dose of Covishield vaccine

The Subject expert committee (SEC) of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in a recent meeting denied denied giving permission to Serum Institute of India on administering booster doses of Covishield vaccine.

At a meeting held on December 10, the SEC questioned the justification of the application of boosters submitted by the vaccine manufacturer, according to a report by India Today.

The Serum Institute had earlier sought India's drug regulator's approval for the Covishield vaccine as a booster dose citing adequate stock of the vaccine in the country amid Omicron variant threat.

The Serum Institute of India is the first Indian company to seek approval for the COVID-19 booster dose.

The Union government has also informed the Parliament that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 are considering scientific evidence on the booster dose.

The new Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa on November 24. According to the WHO, its high number of mutations in spike protein could make it more transmissible than all previous strains. South African medical officials have reported the variant was found in fully vaccinated individuals and the cases are mild.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 02:25 PM IST