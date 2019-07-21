SEBC quota only favours Marathas, claim students

Mumbai: The Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) quota initiated by the state favours students of the Maratha community, according to their counterparts from the open category.

This quota is meant to cater to the socially and educationally backward but ultimately, it only favours Maratha students so, how is it beneficial for all, ask these perplexed students.

For the first time, 16 per cent seats have been reserved under the SEBC quota for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions this year.

According to the state government, this quota has been initiated to help those from weak social and poor educational background. Under this quota, students from such backgrounds can secure seats at lower cut-off marks.

But students have questioned the purpose of this quota. Shanti Murlidhar, a student, said, "Only Maratha students are allowed to apply under this quota.

If this quota really intends on helping socially and educationally backward students, then it should cater to all students, irrespective of their caste or community. Why is it only allowing Maratha students to apply?"

There is a problem with what the state claims is the purpose of the quota nd the real intent behind it, students feel. Toyoja Chaudhari, a student, said,

"The state has termed this quota as SEBC but it is not serving the purpose of helping SEBC students. It is a quota only for Maratha students. The state should have rather termed it as Maratha reservation, instead!"

Authorities managing FYJC admissions have also admitted, this quota caters only to Maratha students. A senior officer managing FYJC admissions told The Free Press Journal, "SEBC quota is meant for Maratha students who do not have a healthy social and educational background."

Every year, cut-offs are increasing, making it tough for students to secure seats, claim teachers. Pari Irani, a teacher, said, "Already, it is hard to secure seats in FYJC and the competition is tough, with higher cut-off marks.

These quota reservations just add to the turmoil, with students from the open category left clamouring for fewer seats."