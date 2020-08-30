ScrapTRPSaveTV: Netizens cry foul as Sushant Singh Rajput's death coverage reaches all time low

And while it is often said that it is a cyclical route between what the audience wants to see and what channels thus choose to focus on, many seem to have had enough.

On Sunday, "#ScrapTRPSaveTV" was trending on Twitter, with many calling for coverage of other topics rather than increasing speculation on an issue that is under CBI investigation.

As one Twitter user put it, "Farmer issue vanished from News. Student issue vanished from news. Employment issue vanished from news. Economic issue vanished from news. China still in our area but vanished form news. People lost life in flood but vanished from news Only way to save India is "#ScrapTRPSaveTV".

And to be fair, it is not that other issues are not being covered whatsoever. But while parts of the country face floods, COVID-19 cases reach an all time high, students call for postponement of exams and the economy faces pressure due to an 'act of God', Prime Time Debates and a disproportionately large number of hours of screen-space seem to be focused more on the Sushant Singh Rajput case.