Scolded by mother over phone addiction, 14-year-old takes own life

Dakshina Kannada: A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after his mother scolded him over his mobile addiction, here.

The deceased was identified as Jnanesh, son of Jagadish and Vinaya.

When Jnanesh, a class 9 student, was watching mobile after coming back home from the Sacred Heart School, Vinaya scolded him for mobile addiction and asked him to put it away.

Sad over it, the boy told his mother that he would come back after taking a bath. He went inside and hanged himself to death from a ceiling fan in his room on Monday evening.

A case has been registered.

