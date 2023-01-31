e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaScolded by mother over phone addiction, 14-year-old takes own life

Scolded by mother over phone addiction, 14-year-old takes own life

14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after his mother scolded him over his mobile addiction, here.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Dakshina Kannada: A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after his mother scolded him over his mobile addiction, here.

The deceased was identified as Jnanesh, son of Jagadish and Vinaya.

When Jnanesh, a class 9 student, was watching mobile after coming back home from the Sacred Heart School, Vinaya scolded him for mobile addiction and asked him to put it away.

Sad over it, the boy told his mother that he would come back after taking a bath. He went inside and hanged himself to death from a ceiling fan in his room on Monday evening.

A case has been registered.

Read Also
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi back home after BJY ends; supporters swamp his Delhi residence to welcome him
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Kerala: Man held for smoking inside lavatory of aircraft mid-flight

Kerala: Man held for smoking inside lavatory of aircraft mid-flight

Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Economic Survey forecasts 6.5%-7% growth for India

Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Economic Survey forecasts 6.5%-7% growth for India

Uttar Pradesh Horror: 16-year-old detained for raping seven-year-old boy

Uttar Pradesh Horror: 16-year-old detained for raping seven-year-old boy

Asaram goes from 'Guru' to 'habitual offender' as GJ court hands him life sentence for rape at...

Asaram goes from 'Guru' to 'habitual offender' as GJ court hands him life sentence for rape at...

UP Shocker: Rape victim's brother found hanging to tree in Meerut

UP Shocker: Rape victim's brother found hanging to tree in Meerut