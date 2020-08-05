Scindia vs Scindia: From mocking Ram mandir date to celebrating it

Ahead of the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said the whole country is ready to welcome Lord Ram.
Taking to Twitter, Scindia wrote: "The whole country is ready to welcome Lord Ram! Shri Ram was always with us and will remain with us for ages. Wishing people on the occasion of bhumi pujan for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Jai Shree Ram!!"
Interestingly, when Scindia was with the Congress, he had criticised BJP for politicising the Ram Mandir issue. "Politics shouldn't enter religion and religion should not enter politics. As far as religion of a person is concerned, it's his personal matter... BJP has the habit to make noise and say 'kasam Gita ki, mandir hum wahin banaenge' par taarekh nahi bataenge," Scindia was quoted saying by news agency ANI.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, after working with the Congress for 18 years, switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this year in March. But, before joining BJP, Scindia had expressed his angst against the saffron party on a variety of issues. Be it farmers' problems, economic crisis, women's safety, or even electoral process, Scindia was quite vocal against the BJP and its policies.
But BJP and the Scindias have a long history. Vijayraje Scindia, Jyotiraditya's grandmother was one of the founding members of the BJP, a member of the Jan Sangh and also spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. She also was on dais with MM Joshi and LK Advani as the Babri Masjid was brought down. An article in Outlook notes: “The opening lines of Vijayaraje Scindia's speech were a signal to bring down the Babri mosque. L.K. Advani was on the dais erected at Ram Katha Kunj, barely 100 metres away. Sharing the stage with him were Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Ashok Singhal, Giriraj Kishore and Vinay Katiyar," says Santosh Dube.
Following the demolition, she had reportedly said she could die peacefully without any regret, as her dream had come true.
The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'puja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'bhumi pujan'. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)