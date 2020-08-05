Scindia vs Scindia: From mocking Ram mandir date to celebrating it

Jyotiraditya Scindia, after working with the Congress for 18 years, switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this year in March. But, before joining BJP, Scindia had expressed his angst against the saffron party on a variety of issues. Be it farmers' problems, economic crisis, women's safety, or even electoral process, Scindia was quite vocal against the BJP and its policies.

But BJP and the Scindias have a long history. Vijayraje Scindia, Jyotiraditya's grandmother was one of the founding members of the BJP, a member of the Jan Sangh and also spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. She also was on dais with MM Joshi and LK Advani as the Babri Masjid was brought down. An article in Outlook notes: “The opening lines of Vijayaraje Scindia's speech were a signal to bring down the Babri mosque. L.K. Advani was on the dais erected at Ram Katha Kunj, barely 100 metres away. Sharing the stage with him were Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Ashok Singhal, Giriraj Kishore and Vinay Katiyar," says Santosh Dube.

Following the demolition, she had reportedly said she could die peacefully without any regret, as her dream had come true.