Scindia adds ghee to Pilot-Gehlot war, says talent has no 'credence' in Congress

The Rajasthan conflict took concrete shape on Saturday, as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to "bribe" party MLAs.

Following the allegation a few people have been arrested, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Police has written to the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister seeking their availability to record their statements in connection with the alleged attempts to topple Congress government in the state.

There have been several developments since then. Notably, the Chief Minister has called a legislature party meeting that will be held at his residence at 9 pm. At the same time, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has reached Delhi to seek a meeting with the party high command. Amid this, there have also been reports that some Congress legislators have extended their support to the BJP, and are currently stationed in a hotel.