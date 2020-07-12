Scindia adds ghee to Pilot-Gehlot war, says talent has no 'credence' in Congress

On Sunday, former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia threw more salt into the fire by saying that he was sad to see his ‘erstwhile colleague side-lined’.
Scindia wrote on Twitter; “Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, @SachinPilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, @ashokgehlot51. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the @INCIndia.”
Scindia had quit Congress to join the BJP and bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh in March. At the time, Scindia had written in his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi that while he remained dedicated to serving the people of his state and country, he believed that he was "unable to do this anymore within this party".
“To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start, he had reportedly written.
The Rajasthan conflict took concrete shape on Saturday, as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to "bribe" party MLAs.
Following the allegation a few people have been arrested, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Police has written to the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister seeking their availability to record their statements in connection with the alleged attempts to topple Congress government in the state.
There have been several developments since then. Notably, the Chief Minister has called a legislature party meeting that will be held at his residence at 9 pm. At the same time, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has reached Delhi to seek a meeting with the party high command. Amid this, there have also been reports that some Congress legislators have extended their support to the BJP, and are currently stationed in a hotel.
