Schrodinger's Saifuddin Soz: The curious case of a 'free man' in Kashmir

But is Congress leader and former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz on this list? This recently became a much debated topic after the Jammu and Kashmir administration said that he had never been under detention in the first place.

While hearing the habeas corpus plea of Soz's wife Mumtazunnisa seeking her husband's release, the Jammu and Kashmir administration submitted before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that Soz was neither detained nor put under house arrest after the Article 370 abrogation on August 5 last year. The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had closed the matter saying in view of the affidavit filed by Jammu and Kashmir administration there is nothing left to examine further.

Reports however state otherwise. Rajdeep Sardesai took to Twitter with a video from Soz's residence, where the political leader can be seen saying that lies were being told in front of the Supreme Court. Soz's works are interrupted abruptly, as another individual puts an end to the conversation, demanding that people (presumably the media personnel) leave.