Schools, government offices in Kashmir to open on Monday: Report

Kashmir's schools and government offices will re-open on Monday after the local administration reviews the ground situation, sources in the Jammu and Kashmir administration told NDTV.

Earlier today, news agency PTI reported that government secretariat and other offices will start functioning from Friday while easing of public curbs would depend on day's development after the 'namaaz', a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said on Thursday. Jammu and Kashmir authorities today will review the situation of the areas where restrictions were not lifted after the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people at a time, government sources told news agency ANI.

Kashmir remained shut for the 12th consecutive day on Friday, even as the authorities relaxed restrictions on the movement of people in Srinagar. "Restrictions on the movement of people have been eased in most parts of the Valley. The situation so far has remained peaceful," a senior official of the state administration told CNN News18.

This comes in wake of the heightened security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre withdrew the special status and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. On August 14, the government had said that law and order was under control in the region and barring some "localised incidents" which led to a few pellet injuries that were treated. No major violence has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir.