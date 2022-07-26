School jobs scam: 'Partha Chatterjee not co-operating with quizzing,' says Enforcement Directorate

Partha Chatterjee |

Kolkata: Arrested TMC minister Partha Chatterjee who was taken to Bhubaneswar AIIMS for checkup was brought back to Kolkata on Tuesday morning following which he was taken to CGO complex, headquarters of Enforcement Directorate (ED) for quizzing.

According to ED sources, both Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee were quizzed separately on Tuesday and also said that Arpita co-operated with the investigation but Chatterjee refused to speak.

“We have got several leads from the answers of Arpita. The black diary belongs to the Department of Higher Education and School Education, Government of Bengal that was recovered from Aprita’s house which will also help to get other names. But, Partha Chatterjee refused to speak while he was quizzed,” said ED sources, also mentioning that the 40 pages of the diary can reveal many secrets related to the teacher recruitment scam.

However, ED is yet to decode the meaning of the writings in the black pocket diary.

The ED sources also mentioned that in their seizure list they have also attached the property deeds papers of Arpita Mukherjee that were found from Chatterjee’s residence.

“A corrected TET recruitment list of 2012 was also found from Partha Chatterjee’s house and we have also seized that,” further mentioned the ED sources.

The ED also summoned former SSC board president Manik Bhattacharya for quizzing at the CGO complex on Wednesday at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, adding to the ‘misfortune’ of Chatterjee, former TMC MLA of Mynaguri Ananta Deb Adhikari said that Chatterjee after becoming the state education minister had asked for five names from all MLAs for recruitment in SSC and also that none of the candidates were recruited.