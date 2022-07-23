School jobs scam: Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee hospitalised

Partha Chatterjee |

Kolkata: Following two days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of TMC minister and party’s secretary general Partha Chatterjee by Bankshal court, Chatterjee got admitted to ICCU at cardiology department in SSKM hospital.

According to hospital sources, several medical tests are being conducted on Chatterjee under Dr. Saroj Mandal and a multidisciplinary medical board is also formed by the hospital.

Along with Kolkata police, central forces were also deployed in the hospital so that no visitors can visit him.

While being present in the court, Chatterjee felt uneasy when his lawyers urged the court to permit Chatterjee to be admitted to the hospital.

According to court sources, the court initially accepted but then the ED officials objected to Chatterjee’s admission in SSKM, a government run hospital.

“The ED officials objected to SSKM and said that Chatterjee should be either admitted to Command hospital or ESI. The lawyers of Chatterjee once again appealed to the court following which the court affirmed Chatterjee’s admission in SSKM hospital,” said the court sources.

Following court’s permission, Chatterjee was initially taken to the Emergency department of the hospital and then to the cardiology department.

After 27 hours of continuous interrogation, Chatterjee was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) today early morning in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) teacher's recruitment scam.

After being arrested, Chatterjee, who was the former state education minister was taken to ESI for medical checkup before producing him before the court.

It may be noted that during interrogation Chatterjee fell ill twice and a medical team from SSKM had visited his residence to treat him on Friday.