School in Azamgarh bars gangrape victim, two arrested for raping the girl

A school girl who was gang raped in Azamgarh’s Sarai Meer area was asked by her school principal to stop attending school. Two people have been arrested for allegedly raping the girl the police said on Tuesday. Azamgarh district magistrate has ordered a probe on the allegation against the school.

According to the police, the accused kidnapped the girl from outside her school and raped her in a moving vehicle on September 23. They dropped the girl after committing the crime. A medico-legal test was conducted on the girl and an FIR has been registered on a complaint filed by her parents, the police said.

SDM Priyanka told to Indian Express that the school principal has denied when asked about the girl’s restriction to attend the school. However, principal failed to provide attendance register. “I will visit the school on Tuesday. We have given the principal an ultimatum to produce the register and all relevant documents. The claim that it is just a coaching centre and not a school is part of the investigation,” told Priyanka to Indian Express.