 'Schengen Visa Appointments NOT Suspended For Indians': Switzerland Embassy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Schengen Visa Appointments NOT Suspended For Indians': Switzerland Embassy

'Schengen Visa Appointments NOT Suspended For Indians': Switzerland Embassy

The Swiss mission has clarified that in 2023, the Embassy of Switzerland in India processed more visa applications than it did in 2019.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Swiss Embassy in New Delhi | File Photo

The Switzerland Embassy in India, on Thursday, clarified that they have not suspended any Schengen visa applications for Indian tour groups, contrary to erroneous reports by several publications.

"The Embassy of Switzerland in India has not suspended Schengen visa appointments for Indian tour groups. We have almost 800 daily appointments through the end of September 2023. These include 22 groups," Spokesperson, Embassy of Switzerland in India said in a statement.

Read Also
Travelling to Europe? Now use Schengen visa to visit Croatia as the country joins the free travel...
article-image

Earlier, several publications ran the news that Switzerland has stopped accepting Schengen visa applications for Indian tour groups until October due to a high volume of pending applications. These articles cited the news to SchengenVisaInfo.com.

The Swiss mission has clarified that in 2023, the Embassy of Switzerland in India processed more visa applications than it did in 2019.

"From January until June, we handled 129,446 applications, as against 120,071 during the same period in 2019 - a 7.8 per cent increase," the Spokesperson said.

Read Also
Indians left stranded at Schengen Area after British Airways' flight took a dramatic turn to avoid...
article-image

The spokesperson further stated that there are three measures that have been implemented since the beginning of this year to further ease the visa application process for Indian applicants.

"First, it is possible for the applicants to apply for their visa six months before their date of travel, as against one month in the past. So, someone wishing to travel in June can already apply for a visa in January; Second, the Embassy has increased its overall capacity in India. With a new Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Lucknow, there are now 13 VACs all over India, where applications can be submitted; Third, currently, it takes no more than 13 working days between the appointment by our partner VFS and the Embassy's decision on the application," the Spokesperson added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ukraine 10-Point Peace Plan: India To Participate In 2-Day Conference In Saudi Arabia

Ukraine 10-Point Peace Plan: India To Participate In 2-Day Conference In Saudi Arabia

‘BJP Backstabbed People Of Delhi’: CM Kejriwal Reacts After Lok Sabha Passes Services Bill

‘BJP Backstabbed People Of Delhi’: CM Kejriwal Reacts After Lok Sabha Passes Services Bill

After Passing Through Lower House, Delhi Services Bill To Be Tabled In Rajya Sabha on August 7

After Passing Through Lower House, Delhi Services Bill To Be Tabled In Rajya Sabha on August 7

'Heights Of Opportunism': Ravi Shankar Prasad Rebukes Opposition For Walkout As Lok Sabha Passes...

'Heights Of Opportunism': Ravi Shankar Prasad Rebukes Opposition For Walkout As Lok Sabha Passes...

'Schengen Visa Appointments NOT Suspended For Indians': Switzerland Embassy

'Schengen Visa Appointments NOT Suspended For Indians': Switzerland Embassy