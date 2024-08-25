'Schemes Prepared Keeping Caste In Mind..': Union Minister Chirag Paswan Emphasises On Importance Of Caste Census; Watch VIDEO

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President, Chirag Paswan, said his party is openly in favour of the Caste Census | X

Patna, August 25: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President and Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, batting for the Caste Census on Sunday (August 25), said that his party's stand on the issue has always been clear and that they are completely in favour of the Caste Census. With the Congress-led opposition breathing down the government's neck over the issue of the Caste Census, Chirag Paswan's endorsement for a caste-based census shows that there are takers for the survey in the BJP-led NDA alliance as well.

Chirag Paswan also gave the reason behind him supporting the Caste Census wholeheartedly.

"Caste Census Important For Policies"

Explaining his rationale behind backing the Caste Census, Chirag Paswan said that welfare schemes and programmes are prepared keeping the caste factor in mind and that having data and figures about castes will help the government formulate effective plans that will help the beneficiary group join the mainstream.

The LJP President's comments on the Caste Census comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah was asked about his views on the issue in Raipur.

Home Minister Amit Shah responded to the question by saying that the census will be carried out at the right time and that an announcement will be made whenever a decision is made regarding the Caste Census.

Opposition Parties Raise Chorus For Caste Census

Several opposition parties, including the Congress and its MP Rahul Gandhi have vociferously advocated the need for a Caste Census.

On Sunday, citing India Today's Mood Of The Nation Survey, Rahul posted on social media platform X: "Modiji, if you are thinking of stopping the caste census, you are dreaming – no power can stop it now! Hindustan's order has come - Soon 90% of Indians will support and demand caste census. Implement the order now, or you will see the next Prime Minister doing it."