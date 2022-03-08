Scheduled international flight services to resume from March 27 after two-year hiatus due to COVID-19

The Centre has decided to restart scheduled international flight services from March 27 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, news agency PTI quoted civil aviation ministry officials as saying.

Scheduled international flight services have remained suspended in India since March 23, 2020. However, special international flights have been operating between India and about 35 other countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

Earlier on February 28, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had extended the suspension of scheduled international flights in the country until further orders.

In a circular, the DGCA had stated: "The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till further orders." This restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flight specifically approved by the DGCA, it had mentioned.

On November 26, 2021, the DGCA had announced that India will resume scheduled international passenger flights from December 15, 2021. However, just a day later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA to review its decision in wake of rising concerns over the COVID-19 variant Omicron. Later, on December 1, 2021, the DGCA revoked its November 26 decision without saying how long the suspension of scheduled international flights continue.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 05:38 PM IST