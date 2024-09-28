 Scary Video! Construction Workers Dangle Mid-Air From High-Rise Building As Trolley Rope Snaps During Glass Cleaning Work In Noida, Rescued
A major accident was averted at an under-construction high-rise building in Noida’s Sector 62 when two workers cleaning the building’s glass suddenly found themselves dangling in the air

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
@AhteshamFIN

A major accident was averted on Wednesday at an under-construction high-rise building owned by the Bhutani Group in Noida’s Sector 62 when two workers cleaning the building’s glass suddenly found themselves dangling in the air.

According to reports, while cleaning the glass of the building, the rope of the trolley on which the workers were standing suddenly snapped, and they fell. 

However, fortunately, both workers were saved by another safety rope attached to their waists.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the workers hanging in mid-air.

Watch the video here:

Reports suggest that as soon as the rope of the trolley snapped, the workers started shouting for help, and other workers present on the roof of the building took immediate action, slowly pulling them back to the terrace to safety.

This incident has once again highlighted the issue of worker safety at construction sites.

4 killed, 30 injured as Puri-bound bus from UP falls on its side   

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, at least four persons were killed and 30 others injured when a tourist bus from Uttar Pradesh fell on its side in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Saturday. 

The accident took place when the bus on its way to Puri skidded off the road and fell on its side in paddy field near Mahamadnagar Patna on national highway-60 on Friday midnight, the police said.

The injured have been admitted to G K Bhattar hospital at Jaleswar and 17 seriously injured were shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital, the police said. 

The Inspector-in-charge of Jaleswar police station Ranjan Kumar Sethi said the bus carrying about 57 passengers from Sidharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh after visiting Varanasi, Gaya, Ganga Sagar and Kolkata was on its way to Puri when the accident happened. The police, fire brigade and local villagers rushed to the accident spot and rescued the injured passengers.

 According to a fire brigade official who was part of the rescue team, a 14 year-old boy named Tushar Mishra who was a passenger of the bus, managed to pull out seven people from the overturned bus but lost his father Rajesh Kumar Mishra in the accident.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that the driver and conductor were absconding from the accident site.

