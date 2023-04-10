SC upholds commissioner of Income Tax's order, observes erroneous assessment order caused loss to Revenue

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

Observing that an erroneous assessment order caused loss to Revenue, the Supreme Court recently upheld an order passed by the commissioner of Income Tax (CIT).

A division bench of Justices MR Shah and AR Bopanna allowed the appeal filed by the commissioner of I-T observing: “We are also of the opinion that the assessment order was not only erroneous but prejudicial to the interest of the Revenue also… The erroneous assessment order has resulted into loss of the revenue in the form of tax.”

The SC was hearing an appeal filed by CIT against the order of the Bombay High Court ruling in favour of Paville Projects Private Limited.

Background of the Case

According to the plea, Paville was engaged in manufacture and export of garments, shoes, etc. It filed its income tax return for the assessment year (AY) 2007-08 wherein it showed sale of the property / building ‘Paville House’ for ₹33 crore. Paville House was constructed by the assessee on a piece of land purchased in 1972. The said house of the company was duly reflected in the balance sheet of the company.

Paville House was sold for ₹33 crore to discharge encumbrances from the sale proceeds to pay off the shareholders. The assessee showed gains arising therefrom amounting to ₹1,21,16,695 as “long term capital gains” in the computation of their income for AY 2007-08.

The working computation of capital gains was accepted by the assessing officer (AO), whereby the cost of removing encumbrances claimed, which was ₹10.33 crore paid to three shareholders pursuant to the interim award.

CIT's show cause notice and Bombay HC's ruling in favor of Paville Projects

However, the CIT issued a show cause notice as to why the assessment order should not be set aside under the provisions of the Income Tax Act. The CIT set aside the assessment order stating that it was erroneous and prejudicial to the interest of the revenue and directed the AO to recompute the capital gains of the assessee in consonance with the provisions of the IT Act as discussed in the order.

In appeal, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) reversed the order of the CIT, which was upheld by the Bombay HC.

This was challenged by the Revenue before the apex court contending that the HC has materially erred in dismissing the appeal preferred by the Revenue. It contended that the HC has not at all appreciated the fact that the view taken by the AO in allowing the expenses of ₹31.05 crore while computing the capital gain from sale of the land was erroneous and not as per the law as payments made to shareholders are neither expenses nor the said payments have any relation to the asset under consideration.

The assessee opposed the appeal stating that the HC had relied upon an apex court judgment that specifically held that ITAT rightly considered the orders of assessment and the order of the commissioner and thereafter concluded that the CIT wrongly assumed the power under Section 263 of the IT Act.

Supreme Court's Verdict

However, the SC held that the CIT was right in observing that the assessment order was erroneous as well as prejudicial to the interest of the Revenue. Hence, it allowed the appeal by the Revenue observing that High Court has committed a very serious error in setting aside the order passed by the commissioner passed in exercise of powers under Section 263 of the Income Tax Act.

It quashed the HC order and restored the order of the CIT.