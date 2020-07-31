SC to hear Yuva Sena’s petition against UGC guidelines on August 10

The Supreme Court to hear Yuva Sena’s petition against UGC guidelines on August 10. The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of pleas challenging University Grants Commission's (UGC) July 6 guidelines mandating universities across India to conduct their final-year examinations by September-end.
Meanwhile, the apex court has asked Maharashtra government to submit the decision taken by the Disaster Management Committee on cancellation of final year exams. The apex court also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, to make the MHA stand clear on the matter. Mehta insisted that students' should not be under the impression that they do not have to prepare for the exams, instead they should prepare.
The Yuva Sena has demanded all states be given the right to take an appropriate decision based on the prevailing situation in their respective areas. The Maharashtra government has already cancelled the final year/final semester examinations for professional and non-professional courses.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the UGC justified in the Supreme Court its decision directing all universities and institutions to hold final year/semester examinations in September. The UGC while justifying its stand said that it was done to protect the academic future of students across the country.
"The expert committee (which also included vice-chancellors of technical universities and a representative of industry) did so, and submitted a report recommending that terminal semester/final year examinations should be conducted by universities/ institutions by the end of September, 2020 in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online + offline) mode," the UGC said.
