SC to hear pleas on CAA after arguments in Sabarimala related matter are over

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the petitions challenging Citizenship Amendment Act will be taken up only after arguments in the Faith Vs Right to Pray gets over in the Sabarimala temple matter.

The hearing on petitions connected with Sabrimala was likely to begin from March 16. The apex court observed that Centre is yet to file a response on the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant told senior advocate Kapil Sibal about their decision, as he insisted to fix a date of hearing on the CAA matter.