SC to hear plea against Anand Mohan's release by Bihar govt on May 8 | File pic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on May 8 a petition challenging the premature release of former Bihar MP Anand Mohan -- convicted of killing Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah in Muzaffarpur in 1994.



A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agreed to take up on next Monday the slain IAS officer's wife's petition after her counsel mentioned it for urgent listing.

Bihar prison rule amended

Krishnaiah's wife Uma Krishnaiah has moved the Supreme Court challenging the premature release of gangster-politician Anand Mohan Singh from prison after Bihar's prison rules were amended to make it possible.



A convict in the G Krishnaiah murder case, Anand Mohan walked free from Saharsa jail in Bihar before dawn on April 27, triggering a political slugfest with the opposition parties alleging return of jungle-raj in Bihar.



Mohan was convicted in the murder case of Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah on December 5, 1994, at Muzaffarpur. Krishnaiah was killed by a mob allegedly provoked by Anand Mohan Singh. He was dragged out of his official car and lynched.



Mohan was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2007. A year later, the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Patna High Court. Mohan then challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court but no relief has been granted yet and he remained in Saharsa jail since 2007.



He was serving a life sentence in the murder of Krishnaiah. After the Bihar Government amended the rules of the Jail manual, an official notification stated that 27 prisoners who have served 14 years or 20 years in jail had been ordered to be released.



Anand Mohan was earlier on parole for 15 days to attend the engagement ceremony of his MLA son Chetan Anand. He returned to Saharsa jail on April 26 following the end of his parole.