SC to hear PIL seeking court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian on Monday

The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for Monday a PIL by supreme court lawyer Vineet Dhanda for a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as his counsel could not get the video-conference link to argue.

A Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, suggested that Dhanda better approach the Bombay High Court with his plea, which sought the CBI probe into the death of Salian, along with that of Sushant, claiming that both are inter-linked.

The PIL also sought directions to the Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed investigation report in the suspicious deaths of Salian and Rajput as prima facia both the cases are inter-linked and connected.

The plea further sought directions to Mumbai Police to co-operate in the investigation which was being carried out by the Bihar Police in Rajput's death case and not to interfere in its investigation. The petitioner further stated that as per reports, Salian's case file is missing or has been deleted.

Salian had died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai. A few days later on June 14, Rajput was found dead in his apartment. He was found hanging in his apartment and there is still dispute as to whether it was a suicide or murder despite the AIIMS, Delhi, ruling out the murder.